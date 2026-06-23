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Obsession
Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Astana
24 June 2026
Obsession Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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23
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24
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Obsession?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
18:35
from 1500 ₸
21:20
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
18:10
from 2300 ₸
19:10
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:40
from 2300 ₸
00:40
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
16:20
from 2100 ₸
17:20
from 2100 ₸
19:00
from 2300 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
21:20
from 2300 ₸
22:20
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2300 ₸
00:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
19:50
from 2300 ₸
20:50
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2300 ₸
00:10
from 2100 ₸
01:10
from 2100 ₸
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