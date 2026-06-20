Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Astana 21 June 2026

Obsession Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Obsession? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
18:35 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
18:10 from 3400 ₸ 19:10 from 3400 ₸ 21:00 from 3400 ₸ 22:00 from 3400 ₸ 23:40 from 3400 ₸ 00:40 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
19:50 from 3400 ₸ 20:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:00 from 3400 ₸ 23:00 from 3400 ₸ 00:10 from 3000 ₸ 01:10 from 3000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more