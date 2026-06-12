Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Astana 12 June 2026

Obsession Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Obsession? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
18:30 from 1700 ₸ 21:25 from 1700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
21:50 from 3200 ₸ 00:05 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
16:00 from 3000 ₸ 17:00 from 3000 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸ 18:40 from 3000 ₸ 20:40 from 3400 ₸ 21:40 from 3400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
16:20 from 3000 ₸ 17:20 from 3000 ₸ 18:50 from 3400 ₸ 19:50 from 3400 ₸ 21:10 from 3400 ₸ 22:10 from 3400 ₸ 23:30 from 3400 ₸ 00:30 from 3400 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more