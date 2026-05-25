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Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Astana 26 May 2026

Obsession Showtimes – 26 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 25 Tomorrow 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:10 from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
14:40 from 2200 ₸ 23:50 from 2700 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
18:20 from 1700 ₸ 19:00 from 1700 ₸ 19:20 from 1700 ₸ 20:00 from 1700 ₸ 21:00 from 1700 ₸ 22:00 from 1700 ₸ 23:20 from 1700 ₸ 00:20 from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
19:50 from 1700 ₸ 20:50 from 1700 ₸ 22:10 from 1700 ₸ 23:10 from 1700 ₸ 00:20 from 1700 ₸ 01:20 from 1700 ₸
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