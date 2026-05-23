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Obsession
Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Astana
24 May 2026
Obsession Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:00
from 2000 ₸
15:30
from 2200 ₸
20:00
from 2400 ₸
23:40
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:10
from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
14:40
from 3000 ₸
23:50
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
21:55
from 3200 ₸
00:05
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
18:20
from 3400 ₸
19:00
from 3400 ₸
19:20
from 3400 ₸
20:00
from 3400 ₸
21:00
from 3400 ₸
22:00
from 3400 ₸
23:20
from 3400 ₸
00:20
from 3400 ₸
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