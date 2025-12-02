Menu
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Astana 2 December 2025

Bayguys Showtimes – 2 December 2025 Screenings in Astana

Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:25 from 1400 ₸ 12:30 from 1700 ₸ 19:35 from 2500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25 from 1400 ₸ 13:05 from 1700 ₸ 15:40 from 10000 ₸ 22:45 from 2500 ₸
Dostar Cinema g. Astana, prospekt Nұrғisa Tіlendiev, zdanie 12
2D, KZ
11:55 from 1500 ₸ 17:05 from 2400 ₸ 21:05 from 2400 ₸
