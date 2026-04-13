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Kinoafisha Films The Morrigan The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Astana 15 April 2026

The Morrigan Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:20 from 2700 ₸ 18:05 from 3000 ₸
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