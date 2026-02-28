Menu
The Legendaries
The Legendaries, 2026 Screening times in Astana
1 March 2026
The Legendaries Showtimes – 1 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
11:10
from 2000 ₸
14:05
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
11:05
from 2000 ₸
12:45
from 2400 ₸
14:25
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
14:15
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
2026, Great Britain, Music
