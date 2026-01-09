Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Confession The Confession, 2025 Screening times in Astana

The Confession, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Confession? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
23:55 from 3200 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more