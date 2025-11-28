Menu
Films
№37
№37, 2025 Screening times in Astana
28 November 2025
№37 Showtimes – 28 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Fri
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:35
from 1400 ₸
15:35
from 1900 ₸
18:05
from 2500 ₸
23:35
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1400 ₸
12:30
from 1700 ₸
17:25
from 10000 ₸
19:30
from 2500 ₸
21:10
from 2500 ₸
00:30
from 2200 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
11:40
from 25000 ₸
