Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat, 2025 Screening times in Astana
7 November 2025
Gold'n Rahat Showtimes – 7 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
10:10
from 3000 ₸
18:05
from 2900 ₸
21:10
from 2900 ₸
23:50
from 2900 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
10:10
from 3000 ₸
18:05
from 2900 ₸
21:10
from 2900 ₸
23:50
from 2900 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
00:30
from 3000 ₸
12:00
from 2300 ₸
14:30
from 2900 ₸
20:00
from 3500 ₸
00:30
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1900 ₸
12:05
from 12000 ₸
16:30
from 2900 ₸
20:25
from 3500 ₸
22:30
from 12000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
17:45
from 3200 ₸
21:45
from 3200 ₸
23:45
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
14:40
from 2600 ₸
16:50
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3000 ₸
22:50
from 3400 ₸
2D, KZ
13:40
from 2600 ₸
15:50
from 3000 ₸
17:50
from 3000 ₸
21:50
from 3400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
