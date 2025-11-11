Menu
Adal, 2025 Screening times in Astana 11 November 2025

Adal Showtimes – 11 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
10:10 from 1300 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 18:30 from 5000 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
10:10 from 1300 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 18:30 from 5000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1400 ₸ 22:50 from 2500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25 from 10000 ₸ 16:00 from 10000 ₸ 18:45 from 2500 ₸ 22:50 from 2500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
14:20 from 1500 ₸ 18:10 from 1500 ₸ 22:00 from 1500 ₸
