Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Astana
5 December 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 5 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
13:15
from 1600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1600 ₸
21:25
from 1600 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
16:05
from 2800 ₸
