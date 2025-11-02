Menu
Films
Synyptas
Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Astana
2 November 2025
Synyptas Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
16:15
from 2400 ₸
20:30
from 2900 ₸
23:45
from 2900 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
16:15
from 2400 ₸
20:30
from 2900 ₸
23:45
from 2900 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D, KZ
17:30
from 2200 ₸
19:30
from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
17:30
from 2200 ₸
19:30
from 2400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:25
from 1900 ₸
16:00
from 2900 ₸
20:45
from 3500 ₸
23:40
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1900 ₸
15:15
from 2900 ₸
16:15
from 2900 ₸
20:15
from 3500 ₸
23:20
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
10:05
from 2600 ₸
13:55
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
20:05
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KK
15:00
from 3000 ₸
17:10
from 3000 ₸
19:10
from 3400 ₸
21:10
from 3400 ₸
23:10
from 3400 ₸
01:10
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
14:00
from 3000 ₸
16:10
from 3000 ₸
18:10
from 3400 ₸
20:10
from 3400 ₸
22:10
from 3400 ₸
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
