Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Crime 101 Crime 101, 2026 Screening times in Astana 4 March 2026

Crime 101 Showtimes – 4 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19 Fri 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25 Thu 26 Fri 27 Sat 28 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Crime 101? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
17:45 from 30000 ₸ 20:15 from 30000 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
The Legendaries
The Legendaries
2026, France, Action, Adventure, Animation
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more