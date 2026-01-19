Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Astana
21 January 2026
Акыркы дем Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Wed
21
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Акыркы дем?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:25
from 1200 ₸
16:40
from 1200 ₸
20:30
from 1200 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
12:25
from 1200 ₸
16:40
from 1200 ₸
20:30
from 1200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1800 ₸
16:15
from 2200 ₸
20:20
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25
from 1500 ₸
12:20
from 1800 ₸
16:15
from 2200 ₸
18:30
from 3000 ₸
23:25
from 2700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
10:55
from 1500 ₸
15:15
from 1500 ₸
19:35
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree