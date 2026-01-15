Menu
Films
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Astana
16 January 2026
Акыркы дем Showtimes – 16 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:20
from 2400 ₸
16:15
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
10:25
from 2000 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
16:15
from 3000 ₸
18:30
from 3800 ₸
23:25
from 3500 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2600 ₸
