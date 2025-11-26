Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Akennin balasy Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Astana 26 November 2025

Akennin balasy Showtimes – 26 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
15:35 from 1500 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Incredible Shrinking Man
The Incredible Shrinking Man
2025, France / Belgium / USA, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more