Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Trap House
Trap House, 2025 Screening times in Astana
3 December 2025
Trap House Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Today
2
Tomorrow
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Trap House?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:10
from 1200 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
23:10
from 1200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
12:00
from 1500 ₸
21:20
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree