Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Astana
18 October 2025
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 18 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, KZ
10:50
from 2000 ₸
14:20
from 2000 ₸
19:50
from 2400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
11:35
from 25000 ₸
13:15
from 25000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree