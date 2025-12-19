Menu
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
21 December 2025
A Writer's Odyssey 2 Showtimes – 21 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
17:10
from 2200 ₸
22:55
from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
17:10
from 2200 ₸
22:55
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:10
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:00
from 2600 ₸
