Kinoafisha Films G-DRAGOn in CINEMA G-DRAGOn in CINEMA, 2025 Screening times in Astana 29 October 2025

G-DRAGOn in CINEMA Showtimes – 29 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Wed 29 Sat 1 Sun 2
How do I book tickets for G-DRAGOn in CINEMA? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KO
19:30 from 5500 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, EN
19:00 from 5500 ₸
