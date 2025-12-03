Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Sleep Paralysis Sleep Paralysis, 2025 Screening times in Astana 3 December 2025

Sleep Paralysis Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 2 Tomorrow 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Sleep Paralysis? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:30 from 1200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
23:30 from 1200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
22:40 from 10000 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more