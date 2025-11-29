Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Sleep Paralysis Sleep Paralysis, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Sleep Paralysis, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 29 Sun 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Sleep Paralysis? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:30 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
23:30 from 2400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
22:40 from 10000 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more