Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Truce The Truce, 2025 Screening times in Astana 1 November 2025

The Truce Showtimes – 1 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 30 Fri 31 Sat 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Truce? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:10 from 25000 ₸ 17:40 from 25000 ₸ 20:15 from 25000 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more