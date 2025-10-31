Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Truce
The Truce, 2025 Screening times in Astana
31 October 2025
The Truce Showtimes – 31 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Thu
30
Fri
31
Sat
1
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Truce?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:10
from 25000 ₸
17:40
from 25000 ₸
20:15
from 25000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree