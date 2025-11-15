Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Death Whisperer Death Whisperer, 2025 Screening times in Astana 15 November 2025

Death Whisperer Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 14 Tomorrow 15 Sun 16
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Death Whisperer? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
23:20 from 2400 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
23:20 from 2400 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more