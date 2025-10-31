Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Astana
31 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 31 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
18:20
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree