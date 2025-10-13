Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Astana
13 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 13 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
Fri
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from 25000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree