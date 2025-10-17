Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Problem with People
The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Astana
17 October 2025
The Problem with People Showtimes – 17 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Problem with People?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:25
from 1600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:35
from 1600 ₸
20:45
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree