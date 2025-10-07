Menu
Kinoafisha Films Rogue Rogue, 2025 Screening times in Astana 7 October 2025

Rogue Showtimes – 7 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

How do I book tickets for Rogue? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1300 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1400 ₸ 12:10 from 1700 ₸ 18:30 from 2500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
00:30 from 2200 ₸ 10:20 from 1400 ₸ 16:10 from 1900 ₸ 18:50 from 10000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
10:35 from 1500 ₸ 13:00 from 1500 ₸
