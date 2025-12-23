Menu
Films
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni, 2025 Screening times in Astana
23 December 2025
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni Showtimes – 23 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
10:00
from 1300 ₸
15:00
from 1300 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
10:00
from 1300 ₸
15:00
from 1300 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:25
from 1800 ₸
14:00
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20
from 1500 ₸
13:00
from 1800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:10
from 1500 ₸
