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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Astana
11 May 2026
Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
11:45
from 2000 ₸
13:40
from 2800 ₸
15:40
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:50
from 2600 ₸
13:00
from 2600 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
16:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
14:00
from 3000 ₸
15:00
from 3000 ₸
16:20
from 3000 ₸
17:20
from 3000 ₸
18:30
from 3400 ₸
19:30
from 3400 ₸
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