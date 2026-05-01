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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Astana 11 May 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
11:45 from 2000 ₸ 13:40 from 2800 ₸ 15:40 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:50 from 2600 ₸ 13:00 from 2600 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:00 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
14:00 from 3000 ₸ 15:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:20 from 3000 ₸ 17:20 from 3000 ₸ 18:30 from 3400 ₸ 19:30 from 3400 ₸
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