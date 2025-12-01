Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night, 2025 Screening times in Astana
19 December 2025
Silent Night, Deadly Night Showtimes – 19 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
19
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Silent Night, Deadly Night?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
19:50
from 3000 ₸
00:30
from 2700 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
23:50
from 10000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree