Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night, 2025 Screening times in Astana 12 December 2025

Silent Night, Deadly Night Showtimes – 12 December 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 11 Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Silent Night, Deadly Night? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:15 from 2300 ₸ 17:20 from 2900 ₸ 21:50 from 3500 ₸ 23:35 from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:25 from 12000 ₸ 14:05 from 2900 ₸ 19:45 from 3500 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸ 00:25 from 12000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
14:55 from 2800 ₸ 21:35 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:10 from 2600 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more