Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Agent & Irbis Agent & Irbis, 2025 Screening times in Astana 12 October 2025

Agent & Irbis Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Agent & Irbis? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2300 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
17:10 from 2900 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
18:10 from 10000 ₸
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more