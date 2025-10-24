Menu
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, 2025 Screening times in Astana 24 October 2025

How do I book tickets for Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:50 from 1700 ₸ 15:35 from 1900 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:50 from 1400 ₸ 13:00 from 1700 ₸ 16:35 from 1900 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:45 from 2600 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:40 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
12:00 from 2600 ₸ 16:10 from 3000 ₸ 17:10 from 3000 ₸
