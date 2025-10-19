Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, 2025 Screening times in Astana 19 October 2025

Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:40 from 1900 ₸ 12:15 from 2300 ₸ 16:50 from 2900 ₸ 18:45 from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:30 from 1900 ₸ 11:00 from 1900 ₸ 12:40 from 2300 ₸ 14:35 from 2900 ₸ 17:30 from 2900 ₸ 19:25 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:15 from 2600 ₸ 10:55 from 10000 ₸ 12:10 from 2600 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more