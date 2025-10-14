Menu
Kinoafisha Films Керексин Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Astana 14 October 2025

Керексин Showtimes – 14 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Керексин? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
10:15 from 1300 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
10:15 from 1300 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:40 from 1900 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, KZ
12:15 from 1700 ₸ 14:10 from 1900 ₸ 23:50 from 2200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
14:55 from 1500 ₸ 00:30 from 1500 ₸
