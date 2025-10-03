Menu
Films
Керексин
Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Astana
3 October 2025
Керексин Showtimes – 3 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, KZ
21:40
from 2900 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, KZ
22:30
from 3500 ₸
Dostar Cinema
g. Astana, prospekt Nұrғisa Tіlendiev, zdanie 12
2D, KZ
22:10
from 2400 ₸
23:55
from 2400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, KZ
22:05
from 3200 ₸
