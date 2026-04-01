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Doktor Gaf
Doktor Gaf, 2026 Screening times in Astana
7 April 2026
Doktor Gaf Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Tomorrow
7
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8
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
14:50
from 1800 ₸
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g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from 1500 ₸
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g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 1500 ₸
15:00
from 10000 ₸
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