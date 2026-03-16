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Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana
18 March 2026
Carevna-lyagushka 2 Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
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16
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How do I book tickets for Carevna-lyagushka 2?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:45
from 1500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 1500 ₸
16:30
from 2200 ₸
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