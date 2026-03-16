Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Carevna-lyagushka 2 Carevna-lyagushka 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana 18 March 2026

Carevna-lyagushka 2 Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Carevna-lyagushka 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:45 from 1500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25 from 1500 ₸ 16:30 from 2200 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more