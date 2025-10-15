Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sketch Sketch, 2024 Screening times in Astana 15 October 2025

Sketch Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
11:00 from 1200 ₸ 12:50 from 1200 ₸ 14:50 from 1200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
11:00 from 1200 ₸ 12:50 from 1200 ₸ 14:50 from 1200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:35 from 1500 ₸ 12:45 from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
13:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
14:50 from 1700 ₸ 15:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:00 from 1700 ₸ 18:00 from 2100 ₸
