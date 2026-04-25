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Kinoafisha Films Normal Normal, 2026 Screening times in Astana 26 April 2026

Normal Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Normal? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:05 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
15:45 from 12000 ₸ 20:20 from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
16:10 from 2800 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
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Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Protector
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
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