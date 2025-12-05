Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films No Other Choice No Other Choice, 2025 Screening times in Astana

No Other Choice, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for No Other Choice? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
21:15 from 5000 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
21:15 from 5000 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:05 from 3500 ₸ 23:00 from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
17:15 from 12000 ₸ 19:35 from 3500 ₸ 23:05 from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
13:15 from 2800 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
12:30 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
13:40 from 2600 ₸ 14:40 from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
12:30 from 4000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more