Kinoafisha
Films
GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Astana
21 February 2026
GOAT Showtimes – 21 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Thu
19
Fri
20
Sat
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
11:30
from 30000 ₸
13:30
from 30000 ₸
2D, RU
10:00
from 30000 ₸
11:45
from 30000 ₸
13:45
from 30000 ₸
