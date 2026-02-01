Menu
Films
GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Astana
17 February 2026
GOAT Showtimes – 17 February 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Thu
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for GOAT?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
10:00
from 30000 ₸
11:55
from 30000 ₸
