Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell, 2025 Screening times in Astana
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell, 2025 Screening times in Astana
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree