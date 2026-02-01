Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Kommentiruy eto Kommentiruy eto, 2026 Screening times in Astana 11 February 2026

Kommentiruy eto Showtimes – 11 February 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Kommentiruy eto? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
12:20 from 1500 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Action, Crime, Thriller, Detective
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more