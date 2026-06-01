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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Astana
3 June 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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How do I book tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D
14:35
from 1700 ₸
21:10
from 1700 ₸
23:00
from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:35
from 1700 ₸
13:45
from 1700 ₸
16:35
from 10000 ₸
17:15
from 1700 ₸
18:30
from 1700 ₸
19:30
from 1700 ₸
21:15
from 1700 ₸
23:15
from 1700 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
17:35
from 30000 ₸
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